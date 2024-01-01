Richmondshire Museum

Yorkshire Dales National Park

The Richmondshire Museum feels a bit worn, but it's crammed with local history exhibits including Stone Age artefacts and displays about lead mining, which forever altered the Swaledale landscape a century ago. You can also see the original set that served as James Herriot's surgery in the TV series All Creatures Great and Small.

