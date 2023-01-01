Black Sheep Brewery

Founded in 1992 by the 'black sheep' of the Theakston family, who refused to work for the multinational company that took over Yorkshire's highly regarded Theakston's brewery in 1987, this place has grown to be just as famous as its near neighbour. There are four entertaining tours a day, plus an excellent casual bistro offering Yorkshire pub food laced with Black Sheep ale, and a bar where you can sample most of the brewery's ales and craft beers.

The tour price includes tokens for beer tasters at the bar.