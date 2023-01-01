Gibson Mill

This renovated, sustainably powered 19th-century cotton mill houses a cafe and visitor centre with exhibitions covering the industrial and social history of the mill and its former workers. It is set amid the woods and waterfalls of local beauty spot Hardcastle Crags (open dawn to dusk, admission free), 1.5 miles north of town, reachable via a 45-minute walk from St George's Sq, partly following the river. The route is difficult to find alone; visit www.hbwalkersaction.org.uk for directions.