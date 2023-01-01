Millennium Gallery

Sheffield's cultural revival is embodied in this collection of four galleries under one roof. Inside, the Ruskin Collection houses an eclectic display of paintings, manuscripts and interesting objects established and inspired by Victorian artist, writer, critic and philosopher John Ruskin, who saw Sheffield as the embodiment of Britain's industrial age. The Sykes Gallery Metalwork Collection charts the transformation of Sheffield's steel industry into craft and design, with 13,000 glinting objects – the ‘Sheffield steel' stamp now has the cachet of designer chic.