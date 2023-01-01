Lincoln Cathedral

Towering over the city like a medieval skyscraper, Lincoln's magnificent cathedral is a breathtaking representation of divine power on earth. The great tower rising above the crossing is the third-highest in England at 83m, but in medieval times, a lead-encased wooden spire added a further 79m, topping even the great pyramids of Giza. One-hour guided tours (included in admission) take place at least twice Monday to Saturday; there are also tours of the roof and tower (£4; book in advance).

The vast interior of the church is too large for modern congregations – services take place instead in St Hugh's Choir, a church within a church running east from the crossing. The choir stalls are accessed through a magnificent carved stone screen; look north to see the stunning rose window known as the Dean's Eye (c 1192), mirrored to the south by the floral flourishes of the Bishop's Eye (1330). There's more stained glass in the three Services Chapels in the north transept.

Beyond St Hugh's Choir, the Angel Choir is supported by 28 columns topped by carvings of angels and foliate scrollwork. Other interesting details include the 10-sided chapterhouse – where Edward I held his parliament and where the climax of the Da Vinci Code was filmed in 2005.

The best time to hear the organ resounding through the cathedral is during evensong; check times online.