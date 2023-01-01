Amid 14.2 hectares of elegant formal gardens, Belton House is a dream filming location for English period dramas, Jane Eyre, Tom Jones and the Colin Firth version of Pride and Prejudice among them. Built in 1688 in classic Restoration style, the house retains stunning original features, including ornate woodcarvings by master Dutch carver Grinling Gibbons. It's off the A607 2.5 miles northeast of Grantham, served by Stagecoach bus 1 (£2.50, 15 minutes, hourly Monday to Saturday, every two hours Sunday).

The surrounding 526-hectare grounds have been home to a fallow deer herd for more than 300 years. Also on the site are a farm shop, a restaurant, a cafe and an adventure playground.