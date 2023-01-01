Built into the Fatimid walls between 1415 and 1421, the red-and-white-striped Mosque of Al Mu’ayyad Shaykh was laid out on the site of a prison where its patron Mamluk sultan had earlier languished. Its entrance portal, dripping with stalactite vaulting, is particularly grand. The enormous bronze door is thought to have been pilfered from the Mosque of Sultan Hassan. The elegant twin minarets soaring over the gate of Bab Zuweila have become one of the city's landmarks.