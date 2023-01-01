Mosque-Madrassa of Al Ghouri

Cairo

On the western side of Sharia Al Muizz, opposite the mausoleum, is the second part of Al Ghouri's funerary complex, the intimate and richly decorated mosque-madrassa. The interior reveals gilt and painted wood-panelling, panels of white and black marble, soaring ceilings and intricate geometric paving. Four iwans (vaulted halls) surround a small sunken courtyard. It’s also possible to climb the four-storey, red-chequered minaret (for baksheesh; ignore claims of ‘tickets’).

