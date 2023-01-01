Mosque-Madrassa of Al Ghouri

On the western side of Sharia Al Muizz, opposite the mausoleum, is the second part of Al Ghouri's funerary complex, the intimate and richly decorated mosque-madrassa. The interior reveals gilt and painted wood-panelling, panels of white and black marble, soaring ceilings and intricate geometric paving. Four iwans (vaulted halls) surround a small sunken courtyard. It’s also possible to climb the four-storey, red-chequered minaret (for baksheesh; ignore claims of ‘tickets’).