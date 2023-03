The penultimate Mamluk sultan Al Ghouri built his funerary complex in 1504, on both sides of Sharia Al Muizz. At the age of 78, Al Ghouri was beheaded in Syria, and his body was never recovered. The elegant mausoleum actually contains the body of Tumanbey, his successor, hanged by the Turks in 1517. There is a weekly musical event on Sundays at 9pm, not to be confused with the Sufi concert at the Wikala of Al Ghouri up the street.