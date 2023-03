Built in AD 1504 by the Mamluk sultan Al Ghouri, this wikala was originally designed as an inn for traders following the caravan routes from the east and the west. The impressive stone facade has been beautifully restored. The upper rooms are artists’ ateliers while the former stables were turned into craft shops. The courtyard here in the evening is the theatre for the Sufi dance performances by Al Tannoura Egyptian Heritage Dance Troupe.