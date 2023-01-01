Carpet & Clothes Market

The street between Al Ghouri’s mosque and the mausoleum, and the area around, was historically the city’s silk market. While it isn’t a particularly great place to buy anything, it’s worth walking through the busy clothes market for its colourful atmosphere. Less than 50m south of the mosque is Cairo’s last tarboosh (fez) maker, who shapes the red felt hats on heavy brass presses. Once worn by every effendi (gentleman), the tarboosh is now mainly bought by tourists.