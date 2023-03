Bustling and buzzing, the market street known as Sharia Al Muski begins in the khan where it's formally called Sharia Gawhar Al Qaid and is lined by tacky souvenir stalls. But further west, once you've crossed Sharia Al Muizz Li Din Allah, it reverts to a local scene, lined with carts selling cheap shoes, plastic toys, fireworks, bucket-sized bras and some truly shocking lingerie.