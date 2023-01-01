The ‘Street of the Tentmakers’ is one of the remaining medieval speciality quarters – it takes its name from the artisans who produce the bright fabrics used for the ceremonial tents at wakes, weddings and feasts. They also hand-make intricate appliqué wall hangings, cushion covers and bedspreads, and print original patterns for tablecloths. The highest concentration of artisans along the road is directly south after Bab Zuweila, in the covered tentmakers market.