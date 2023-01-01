As the closest monument to the Bab Al Mahruq entrance to Al Azhar Park, this mosque makes a good landmark for finding your way there. The 14th-century structure is distinguished by beautiful stone-inlay floors, intricate carved-stucco medallions in the walls and a beautiful tiled dome. Across the square is a gallery selling neighbourhood handicrafts. Coming from Bab Zuweila, to find the mosque (and Bab Al Mahruq) walk east behind the Mosque of Qijmas Al Ishaqi.
Mosque of Aslam Al Silahdar
Cairo
