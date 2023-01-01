Mosque of Aslam Al Silahdar

As the closest monument to the Bab Al Mahruq entrance to Al Azhar Park, this mosque makes a good landmark for finding your way there. The 14th-century structure is distinguished by beautiful stone-inlay floors, intricate carved-stucco medallions in the walls and a beautiful tiled dome. Across the square is a gallery selling neighbourhood handicrafts. Coming from Bab Zuweila, to find the mosque (and Bab Al Mahruq) walk east behind the Mosque of Qijmas Al Ishaqi.