Mosque of Qijmas Al Ishaqi

This remarkable mosque, built in 1481 by Prince Sayf Al Din Qijmas, above a row of shops, is one of Cairo's best examples of Mamluk architecture. Its plain but wonderful facade and minaret feature on the LE50 note. The craftsmanship is exquisite. Note in particular the stunning multicoloured marble panel above the entrance, and if it's open when you pass by (it was closed when we last visited), check out the interior's beautiful stained-glass windows and stunning decorated wooden ceiling.