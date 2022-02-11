The Tsáchila people number about 3000; their eight communities spread across a 10500-sq-km reserve around Santo Domingo. A community tour is available…
North Coast & Lowlands
Ecuador's north coast doesn't make it onto the itineraries of many international travelers – it's hard to compete in a country that offers so much variety. But for surfers, backwoods explorers and nature lovers, this is a hidden treasure.
Here you'll find quiet beaches, uncrowded waves, little-explored mangrove forests, indigenous jungle settlements and entrancing Afro-Ecuadorian villages.
Further south, the sun-kissed beach towns of Same, Mompiche and Canoa are the top backpacker draws, with good surf, peaced-out vibes and bacchanalian booze-ups that carry on 'til dawn.
Explore North Coast & Lowlands
- TTsáchila Communities
The Tsáchila people number about 3000; their eight communities spread across a 10500-sq-km reserve around Santo Domingo. A community tour is available…
- MMuseo Historico de Montecristi
Revolutionary and two-time president Eloy Alfaro was born in Montecristi, and here is an amazing tribute to the man: a hilltop museum with a panoramic…
- RReserva Ecologico Jama-Coaque
We're hoping this reserve, 26 km south of Perdanales and 3km off the main highway, opens to tourism soon. Last we heard, Third Millenium Alliance (www…
- PPlaya de Oro Reserva de Tigrillos
Half an hour upstream from Playa de Oro, this 100-sq-km reserve is owned and operated by the community of Playa de Oro. It borders the Reserva Ecológica…
- TTarqui Beach
The east end of this stretch of sand is a hive of activity early in the mornings, as vendors sell row upon row of shark, tuna, swordfish, dorado and other…
- CCongal Bio-Station
Only 2km from Muisne, this 6.5-sq-km marine reserve established by Jatun Sacha in 2000 focuses on mangrove conservation and organic aquaculture…
- PPlaya Murciélago
This beach is less protected than most beaches in the area and has bigger waves (although they’re not very big) along with a powerful undertow. It’s a…
- CCentro Cultural Esmeraldas
This combined museum, library and bookstore contains materials ranging from recent local history to fine ceramics and gold work from the ancient Tolita…
- MMuseo Arqueológico del Banco Central
The fully modernized city museum opened in its current location in 2009, and showcases valuable artifacts from pre-Colombian Manta culture, a selection of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Coast & Lowlands.
See
Tsáchila Communities
The Tsáchila people number about 3000; their eight communities spread across a 10500-sq-km reserve around Santo Domingo. A community tour is available…
See
Museo Historico de Montecristi
Revolutionary and two-time president Eloy Alfaro was born in Montecristi, and here is an amazing tribute to the man: a hilltop museum with a panoramic…
See
Reserva Ecologico Jama-Coaque
We're hoping this reserve, 26 km south of Perdanales and 3km off the main highway, opens to tourism soon. Last we heard, Third Millenium Alliance (www…
See
Playa de Oro Reserva de Tigrillos
Half an hour upstream from Playa de Oro, this 100-sq-km reserve is owned and operated by the community of Playa de Oro. It borders the Reserva Ecológica…
See
Tarqui Beach
The east end of this stretch of sand is a hive of activity early in the mornings, as vendors sell row upon row of shark, tuna, swordfish, dorado and other…
See
Congal Bio-Station
Only 2km from Muisne, this 6.5-sq-km marine reserve established by Jatun Sacha in 2000 focuses on mangrove conservation and organic aquaculture…
See
Playa Murciélago
This beach is less protected than most beaches in the area and has bigger waves (although they’re not very big) along with a powerful undertow. It’s a…
See
Centro Cultural Esmeraldas
This combined museum, library and bookstore contains materials ranging from recent local history to fine ceramics and gold work from the ancient Tolita…
See
Museo Arqueológico del Banco Central
The fully modernized city museum opened in its current location in 2009, and showcases valuable artifacts from pre-Colombian Manta culture, a selection of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about North Coast & Lowlands
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.