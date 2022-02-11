Getty Images

North Coast & Lowlands

Ecuador's north coast doesn't make it onto the itineraries of many international travelers – it's hard to compete in a country that offers so much variety. But for surfers, backwoods explorers and nature lovers, this is a hidden treasure.

Here you'll find quiet beaches, uncrowded waves, little-explored mangrove forests, indigenous jungle settlements and entrancing Afro-Ecuadorian villages.

Further south, the sun-kissed beach towns of Same, Mompiche and Canoa are the top backpacker draws, with good surf, peaced-out vibes and bacchanalian booze-ups that carry on 'til dawn.

Explore North Coast & Lowlands

  • T

    Tsáchila Communities

    The Tsáchila people number about 3000; their eight communities spread across a 10500-sq-km reserve around Santo Domingo. A community tour is available…

  • M

    Museo Historico de Montecristi

    Revolutionary and two-time president Eloy Alfaro was born in Montecristi, and here is an amazing tribute to the man: a hilltop museum with a panoramic…

  • R

    Reserva Ecologico Jama-Coaque

    We're hoping this reserve, 26 km south of Perdanales and 3km off the main highway, opens to tourism soon. Last we heard, Third Millenium Alliance (www…

  • P

    Playa de Oro Reserva de Tigrillos

    Half an hour upstream from Playa de Oro, this 100-sq-km reserve is owned and operated by the community of Playa de Oro. It borders the Reserva Ecológica…

  • T

    Tarqui Beach

    The east end of this stretch of sand is a hive of activity early in the mornings, as vendors sell row upon row of shark, tuna, swordfish, dorado and other…

  • C

    Congal Bio-Station

    Only 2km from Muisne, this 6.5-sq-km marine reserve established by Jatun Sacha in 2000 focuses on mangrove conservation and organic aquaculture…

  • P

    Playa Murciélago

    This beach is less protected than most beaches in the area and has bigger waves (although they’re not very big) along with a powerful undertow. It’s a…

  • C

    Centro Cultural Esmeraldas

    This combined museum, library and bookstore contains materials ranging from recent local history to fine ceramics and gold work from the ancient Tolita…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico del Banco Central

    The fully modernized city museum opened in its current location in 2009, and showcases valuable artifacts from pre-Colombian Manta culture, a selection of…

