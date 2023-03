The east end of this stretch of sand is a hive of activity early in the mornings, as vendors sell row upon row of shark, tuna, swordfish, dorado and other fish (the sizes of which decrease with each passing year). You’ll also find the so-called Parque del Marisco here: lots of stalls serving up fresh seafood in a variety of styles right on the beach, including what locals will swear to you is the best ceviche in the country.

The beach is suitable for swimming.