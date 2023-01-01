Museo Historico de Montecristi

Revolutionary and two-time president Eloy Alfaro was born in Montecristi, and here is an amazing tribute to the man: a hilltop museum with a panoramic view of the city below. There' s an old train engine in honor of Alfaro's pioneering efforts with the Guayaquil–Quito line connecting the Andes to the Pacific, and gobs of letters and artifacts honoring the person who brought dignity, citizenship and military rank to the nation's formerly dispossessed: the indigenous, the Afro-Ecuadorians and women.

