Reserva Ecologico Jama-Coaque

We're hoping this reserve, 26 km south of Perdanales and 3km off the main highway, opens to tourism soon. Last we heard, Third Millenium Alliance (www.tmalliance.org) was working with the community and government to establish accessible trail-heads and basic services. In this wonderland of biodiversity, more than 40 new frog species have been discovered since 2009, and its grounds are designated an Important Bird Area (IBA) by Birdlife International.

It's currently possible to volunteer here by contacting Third Millenium Alliance.