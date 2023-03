Bird-watchers shouldn't miss a visit to Isla Corazon, where you can take guided tours through mangroves in search of frigate birds, herons, egrets and other species. It's 7km east of San Vicente, reachable by bus ($0.50) or taxi ($5). For tours, contact Francisco Reyes (99-938-4425) or Oscar Ortiz (98-471-0814, www.sanplaya.com). Pickup at local hotels for an additional $10.