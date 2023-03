A stay at the Los Naranjos community includes meals, a tour, and a language class. If you're just coming for the day, the tour and an 'aura cleaning' provided by community shaman Alejandro Aguabil costs $12.50.

Leaving Santo Domingo at the Ave Quevedo/La Union Y intersection, take the Ruta Puerto Limon. The community is another 10km down this road. If you are unsure, call ahead to the community via the number we list or organize a taxi from Santo Domingo