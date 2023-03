Half an hour upstream from Playa de Oro, this 100-sq-km reserve is owned and operated by the community of Playa de Oro. It borders the Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas and protects native jungle cats – but you'll need to work hard to sight one.

Visits to the reserve can be organized through the Maquipucuna NGO, located near Mindo. If you're staying at one of Playa de Oro's lodges, you can also coordinate a visit through your hosts.