See a collection of more than 6000 pieces of artifacts from the region. Get off a northbound bus in Montalvo and ask for local transport (car or motorbike, $10) to get to Playa Africa. You can also arrange for a tour here from Hostal Ludos in Atacames.

Arquímedes Simisterra looks after the pieces, which date from the Chorrera and Tolita cultures, and were only discovered 30 years ago. You can also arrange to stay in very basic accommodations here.