Península de Pedernales

The Península de Pedernales contains some outstanding natural attractions: the sublime beach at Bahía de Las Águilas, super-salty Laguna Oviedo, Parque Nacional Jaragua, the cloud forest of Cachóte and world-class birdwatching in the Parque Nacional Sierra de Bahoruco. Despite all this, tourism in this part of the country is surprisingly low.

The peninsula was originally a separate island, but tectonic movement pushed it north and upward into Hispaniola, closing the sea channel that once ran from Port-au-Prince to Barahona and creating many of the unique geographical features you see today.

The southwest is the best place on the island to go birdwatching, as you can see nearly all Hispaniola's endemic species here. At last count, there were roughly 310 known species of bird in the DR and 32 endemic bird species on the island. Half of these are migratory, making winter the best time to spot them.

Explore Península de Pedernales

  • H

    Hoyo de Pelempito

    Part of Parque Nacional Sierra de Bahoruco, the ‘hole’ at Pelempito is actually a deep gorge formed when the Península de Pedernales rammed into…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Sierra de Bahoruco

    This national park, replete with orchids and birds, covers 800 sq km of mostly mountainous terrain and is notable for the rich variety of vegetation that…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Jaragua

    This park is the largest protected area in the DR. Its 1400-sq-km includes vast ranges of thorn forest and subtropical dry forest, and an extensive marine…

  • P

    Playa Los Patos

    Playa Los Patos, a pretty white-stone beach, and its adjacent balneario (swimming hole) are idyllic traveler finds. Water flows clear and cool out of the…

  • P

    Playa San Rafael

    Less busy on weekends than Playa Los Platos a few kilometers southwest, Playa San Rafael is a white pebble beach fringed in palms featuring cheap local…

