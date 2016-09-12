Welcome to Roseau
Roseau’s streets are lined with historic stone-and-wood buildings in states ranging from ramshackle to elegant. Look closely and you'll spot a blend of French, Spanish and English architectural elements such as porticoes, louvers, hurricane shutters and verandas.
Roseau is best explored on foot, especially since many sights are clustered around the cruise-ship dock along Dame Eugenia Charles Blvd (also known as Bayfront). The most historic section is the French Quarter, south of King George V St. A bit further south are the coastal suburbs of Newtown, Citronier and Castle Comfort. The latter especially has a number of dive operators and dive lodges.
Top experiences in Roseau
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Roseau activities
Dominica Shore Excursion: River Tubing Safari
While you are in port in Dominica, spend your time tubing down one of the island’s many rivers. You’ll be picked up from your ship port, and driven 25 to 30 minutes to the launch site. A safety briefing comes first, and then you will be provided with your life vest, modified inner tube and paddle before you jump in the river. When everyone is in the water, your guide will set you free to start your journey, gently spinning and twirling in the current, moving down the beautiful river.Pause briefly to enjoy a popular Dominican activity, river bathing – swim in the clear, refreshing water for a few minutes before getting back in your tube and continuing along until your exit point.Your expert guide is only a shout away if you need anything – your comfort and safety are very important and will be ensured. When your back on dry land, at the Hillsborough Reception Center, you’ll enjoy some refreshments, including famous rum punch and fresh local fruit.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Dominica Shore Excursion: Half Day Jeep Safari
If you are a nature-lover, this is the Dominica shore excursion for you. While you’re in port in Dominica, spend your time on a Jeep safari – expert tour guides will escort you through Roseau (the capital), Morne Bruce (for some Dominican history and a picturesque view of the capital) and the botanical gardens (for an encounter with the national parrot, the Sisserou).Feel Mother Nature’s influence on this Caribbean island as you wind through the mountains to the renowned Wotten Waven Sulphur Springs to view remnants of the island's volcanic activity. Hop back on the Jeep and enjoy an exciting ride further into the island’s rainforest to Ti Tou Gorge, situated in the village of Laudat. Here you will see a mountain crevice where hot and cold streams intermingle into a plunging rock pool, perfect for an exhilarating swim. Ti Tou Gorge is an outlet of a fresh water lake that is one of the few mountain crater lakes in the Caribbean. The open-air Jeep will take you off-road for a few minutes into this tranquil area with less than a one-minute stroll to the most unusual natural site.If you are really adventurous, you can swim between the mountains of the gorge to see a breathtaking crystal clear waterfall – a fitting highlight of your rainforest safari.Complimentary rum punch and fresh fruit will be served before the return to your cruise ship port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Middleham Falls and Ti'tou Gorge Half-Day Excursion
Start off with a short tour through the city of Roseau before heading up to the mountains. Begin your hike at the trail head of Middleham Falls. During the 45-minute tropical rain forest hike to the falls, you will hear the whistling echoes of native and Caribbean birds. Be prepared to hike this medium-difficulty trail. Delight in the lush beauty of the mountain and watch as its treasures are revealed. Discover he majestic falls and explore its surroundings before heading to the relaxing waters of the Middleham Estate. Take a dip into the refreshing waters and cool down after your exhilarating hike. After a nice swim, relax and enjoy some local drinks. Savor the tranquil beauty and capture this memory on film. You will have a terrific photo opportunity at Middleham Estate. Then it is time to head over to Ti'tou Gorge for an adventure.Arrive at Ti'tou Gorge site and prepare to swim through the narrowing gorge. Your experienced guide will help to outfit you with a safety flotation devise and give you instructions. Swim up the gorge to the waterfalls during this unforgettable experience. After the gorge experience, you will dry off before heading back to the city. You will have the opportunity to pass through the Botanical Gardens on the way. Return to your hotel or cruise port at the end of the tour.
Dominica Shore Excursion: Wacky Rollers Adventure Park
Get off your cruise ship and head out on a Dominican adventure. When you arrive in port in Dominica, take the Wacky Rollers Shore Excursion to the rainforest, where you’ll travel through a challenge course among the trees. When you get to the park, you’ll receive safety instructions and a demonstration by professional guides who will show you how to use the equipment. Clad in safety gear, including a helmet, harness and gloves, you’ll take off! Move along the trail, advancing from tree to tree via suspended platforms. You will complete obstacles like the Indiana Bridge, Monkey Bridge, the Duck Walk and other footbridges and zip lines. For the daring, try the Tarzan jump; the course ends with a zipline across the Layou River and back.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Dominica Half-Day Tour: Freshwater Lake, Middleham Falls, Ti Kwen Glo Sho
The tour will begin with a drive through the charming Dominica Botanic Garden, where you will get a sense of Dominica's floral beauty. You will continue into the Valley heading for the village of Laudat. Along the way enjoy panoramic views of the outlying communities of Trafalgar, Morne Prosper and Roseau, on the West Coast. The first stop will be at the Freshwater Lake. 2.5 miles from the village of Laudat, high in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, this lake is the source of the Roseau River and forms the basis for Dominica's hydro-electric scheme. The lake was originally of volcanic origin but the construction of a dam some years ago as part of the hydo-electric scheme increased the size of the lake. You may try a swim or go kayaking in the pristine waters of the lake.Next, a short drive will take you to the trail head of the Middleham Falls where you will enjoy a the 45-minutes hike. The hike will take you through the rainforest along a well-defined trail. At the falls, a dip in the pool below the fall will surely energize you!The final stop of the day will be the beautiful Ti Kwen Glo Sho in Wotten Waven. Enjoy the delightful collection of hot water pools, hot-water filled bath tubs and even a waterfall and the exotic organic garden in Wotten Waven.
Boiling Lake Challenge
Dominica’s Boiling Lake is situated in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park – Dominica’s World Heritage site. It is a flooded fumarole 6.5 miles (10.5 km) east of Roseau, Dominica. It is filled with bubbling greyish-blue water that is usually enveloped in a cloud of vapour. The lake is approximately 200 feet (61m) to 250 feet (76m) across. There are no roads leading directly to the lake. It is approximately a 8.1-mile (13 km) return hike to the lake from the nearest road. The hike can be divided into three parts that take about one hour each. Part I starts in Laudat, by Ti'tou Gorge and ends at Breakfast River, where hikers can fill up with fresh water. Part II continues up Morne Nicholls which has an altitude of 3,168 feet, and ends at the top of the Valley of Desolation. Part III starts with a dangerous descent into the Valley of Desolation, followed by a long hike past sulfur springs and hot pools, until finally reaching a peak overlooking boiling lake. This is one of the most extreme hikes on the island so come very prepared. The hike is not for the faint of heart. Anyone taking up this challenge should be fit and able to hike for a minimum of six (6) hours. Wear appropriate hiking attire and do prepare to swim in the hot pools at the Valley of Desolation.