©Jon Davison/Lonely Planet
Arrive on the sun-bleached shores of Menorca after a spell on Mallorca or Ibiza and notice the drop in volume – here it's more birdsong than Pete Tong. The easternmost Balearic island moves to its own mellow beat. Its twinset of sea-splashed cities, eastern Anglo-Spanish Maó and western maze-like Ciutadella, are delightfully low-key and distinctive, and the white- and golden-sand bays that stud its 216km coastline are among the loveliest in the Mediterranean. Inland, the island remains distinctly rural, with an estimated 70,000km of dry-stone walls criss-crossing fields and rolling hills between whitewashed villages.
Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau
Menorca
This freshwater lagoon and its shores form the ‘nucleus zone’ of Menorca’s protected Unesco Biosphere Reserve. It's a haven for wetland birdlife …
Menorca
Built in the early 1800s for the prominent bourgeois Oliver family (who lived here until 1920), this magnificent mansion has been exquisitely restored…
Menorca
At Menorca’s top winery, 500m northeast of Sant Lluís, you can amble around vineyards at your own pace, or book in a one-hour guided tour that concludes…
Menorca
One of Menorca's most beautiful and sought-after coves, salt-white Cala en Turqueta gets its name from the turquoise-hued waters that tumble onto its…
Ciutadella
Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like…
Menorca
On the north side of Cala de Sant Esteve, 4km southeast of Maó, the Castell de Sant Felip was originally constructed in the 16th century and, under…
Menorca
At this portside showroom, you can taste and buy Menorca's distinctively aromatic Xoriguer gin, born during the 18th-century British rule. From the range…
Menorca
This 17th-century former Franciscan monastery has been a nautical school, a library, a high school, a children’s home and, now, Menorca's main museum. Its…
