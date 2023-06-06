Oaxaca Coast

Overview of Zicatela Beach, world famous surfing beach also known as Mexican Pipeline.

Overview

Oaxaca’s beautiful, little-developed Pacific coast is home to several varied, relaxed beach destinations, and a near-empty shoreline strung with long golden beaches and lagoons full of wildlife. Offshore are turtles (this is a major global sea-turtle nesting area), dolphins and whales, plus diving, snorkeling, sportfishing and some of North America's best surfing swells. In this tropical climate, the pace is never too hectic, the atmosphere is relaxed and the people are welcoming. Everywhere the scenery is spectacular and you're in direct touch with the elements wherever you go, from the half-hidden sandy beaches to the crashing surf to the forest-clad, river-threaded mountains rising just inland. No need to pack too many clothes!

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Playa Zicatela

    Puerto Escondido

    Legendary 3.5km-long Zicatela is the best-known surfing spot in Mexico courtesy of the tempestuous surfing waves of the Mexican Pipeline. The heart of the…

    Playa Zipolite

    Zipolite

    Zipolite's beach is huge, running for a good 1.5km and dispatching massive waves. It's famous for its nudity; you'll see people randomly swimming,…

    Punta Cometa

    Mazunte

    This rocky cape, jutting out from the west end of Mazunte beach, is the southernmost point in the state of Oaxaca and a fabulous place to hike at sunset…

    Playa Carrizalillo

    Puerto Escondido

    Small is beautiful at Carrizalillo, set in a sheltered cove west of the center that's reached by a stairway of 157 steps. It’s popular for swimming and…

    Playa Salchi

    Bahías de Huatulco

    Halfway between the western edge of Parque Nacional Huatulco and Puerto Ángel awaits some of the most precious coastline in Oaxaca. The water can be…

    Laguna de Manialtepec

    Puerto Escondido

    The 6km-long Manialtepec Lagoon, beginning 14km west of Puerto Escondido along Hwy 200, is an essential spot for bird enthusiasts and a fascinating place…

    Bahía San Agustín

    Bahías de Huatulco

    This long, sandy beach, 14km west of Santa Cruz Huatulco, is backed by a fishing village, and in contrast to Huatulco's other settlements, there's…

    Playa La Entrega

    Bahías de Huatulco

    La Entrega lies toward the outer edge of Bahía de Santa Cruz, a five-minute motorboat trip or 2.5km walk/drive along a bendy road from Santa Cruz. This…

Articles

Latest stories from Oaxaca Coast

Beaches

The best off-the-grid beaches in Mexico

Feb 21, 2025 • 9 min read

