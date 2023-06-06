Overview

True, it’s a bit like comparing heaven with nirvana, but San Agustinillo might just possess the nicest slice of sand on this glorious coast. The village is smaller than Mazunte, its ‘twin’ to the west, with everything clinging to the main drag, Calle Principal. The waves are a little more manageable too, making this place perfect for bodyboarding and learning to surf. There's a local surf school should you need assistance.