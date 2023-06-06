Shop
There’s a stark-naked dude with dreadlocks meditating on the beach, a bobbing crowd of surfers bravely fighting aggressive waves, a couple of aging hippies looking (apart from their cell phones) like they’ve just arrived in a time machine from 1975, and a local artisan shop doing a roaring trade in Frida Kahlo bags. Welcome to Zipolite, a chilled-out strip of palapas, beach shacks and intentionally rustic boutique hotels that hasn’t yet been discovered by big resort developers or people who play golf.
Zipolite
Zipolite's beach is huge, running for a good 1.5km and dispatching massive waves. It's famous for its nudity; you'll see people randomly swimming,…
