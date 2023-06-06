Zipolite

Zipolite beach at sunrise, Mexico

Overview

There’s a stark-naked dude with dreadlocks meditating on the beach, a bobbing crowd of surfers bravely fighting aggressive waves, a couple of aging hippies looking (apart from their cell phones) like they’ve just arrived in a time machine from 1975, and a local artisan shop doing a roaring trade in Frida Kahlo bags. Welcome to Zipolite, a chilled-out strip of palapas, beach shacks and intentionally rustic boutique hotels that hasn’t yet been discovered by big resort developers or people who play golf.

  • Sunset at the touristic Zipolite beach in Oaxaca, Mexico. Rocky beach with no people.; Shutterstock ID 2275510841; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2275510841

    Playa Zipolite

    Zipolite

    Zipolite's beach is huge, running for a good 1.5km and dispatching massive waves. It's famous for its nudity; you'll see people randomly swimming,…

