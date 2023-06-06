Rhodes

Afternoon sun on historic main square in Old Town.

Overview

By far the largest and historically the most important of the Dodecanese islands, Rhodes (ro-dos) abounds in beaches, wooded valleys and ancient history. Whether you’re here on a culture-vulture journey through past civilisations, or simply for some laidback beach time, buzzing nightlife, or diving in crystal-clear waters, it’s all here. The atmospheric Old Town of Rhodes is a maze of cobbled streets that will spirit you back to the days of the Byzantine Empire and beyond. Further south, in the picture-perfect town of Lindos, capped by an ancient Acropolis, sugar-cube houses spill down to a turquoise bay. While both Lindos and Rhodes Old Town get very crowded in summer, Rhodes is large enough to allow plenty of room to breathe that pure Aegean air.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ruins of the ancient temple on the Acropolis of Lindos. 1513583801 acropolis, acropolis of lindos, ancient, antique, archeology, architecture, classical, clouds, colonnade, column, columns, destination, dodecanese, dorian, doric, europe, excursion, fortress, greece, greek, heritage, historic, history, island, landscape, lindos, monument, old, old lindos, old rhodes, old town, rhodes, ruins, temple, temple of athena, tourism, travel

    Acropolis of Lindos

    Lindos

    A short, steep-stepped footpath climbs the rocky 116m-high headland above the village to reach Lindos’ beautifully preserved Acropolis. First fortified in…

  • Courtyard at the Archaeological Museum of Rhodes.

    Archaeological Museum

    Rhodes Town

    A weathered, sun-kissed stone lion, visible from the street, invites visitors into the magnificent 15th-century Knights' Hospital that holds Rhodes’…

  • The ancient town of Kamiros.

    Ancient Kamiros

    Rhodes

    Cradled in a natural hillside amphitheatre 1km up from the sea, the remarkably complete ruins of ancient Kamiros stand 34km southwest of Rhodes Town…

  • JUNE 19, 2017: Visitors at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights in Rhodes. 691741795 aegean, architecture, beautiful, castle, city, destination, dodecanese, editorial, fortress, grand, greece, greek, harbor, island, knight, landmark, mandraki, master, medieval, mediterranean, old, palace, rhodes, sea, summer, tourism, tourist, town, travel

    Knights’ Quarter

    Rhodes Town

    Essentially an occupying army, the Knights of St John transformed the northern segment of the Old Town during the 14th and 15th centuries, to create what…

  • Palace of the Grand Masters, Rhodes Town, Rhodes, Greece

    Palace of the Grand Master

    Rhodes Town

    From the outside, this magnificent castle-like palace looks much as it did when erected by the 14th-century Knights Hospitaller. During the 19th century,…

  • Street of the old town with shops in Turkish quarter in Rhodes city.

    Hora

    Rhodes Town

    The Old Town’s central commercial and residential district, south of the Street of the Knights, is known as the Hora. Having acquired its current…

  • Walking in the Valley of Butterflies, Rhodes Island, Greece.

    Valley of the Butterflies

    Rhodes

    The so-called Valley of the Butterflies, 7km up from the west coast, and 32km southwest of Rhodes Town, is a major day-trip destination for package…

  • Evreon Martyron Square, Jewish Martyrs Square, in Rhodes.

    Jewish Quarter

    Rhodes Town

    The Jewish Quarter, an enclave of narrow lanes in the Old Town’s southeast corner, centres on Plateia Evreon Martyron (Square of the Jewish Martyrs). Now…

Articles

Latest stories from Rhodes

Acropolis of Lindos, the ruins of the Temple of Athena Lindia, Rhodes island, Greece, Europe., License Type: media, Download Time: 2025-04-08T14:08:44.000Z, User: sashabrady26, Editorial: false, purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles, job: Lonely Planet, client: First-time guide to Rhodes, other: Sasha Brady

Beaches

A first-time guide to Rhodes

Apr 9, 2025 • 8 min read

