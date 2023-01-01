Danmarks Borgcenter

Set within the grass ruins of Valdemar's castle, this high-tech museum examines the site's history, as well as that of medieval Danish power, politics and castle life. Using interactive iPads, visitors can explore themes such as the tactics used by kings to gain and retain power, as well as learn about the museum's historical artefacts.

The iPad tour goes well beyond the museum area, bringing the ruins outside back to vivid life with digital reconstructions, while dedicated kids' features allow little ones to 'hunt ghosts'. Scan your museum ticket to enter and ascend the Gåsetårnet, the castle's last surviving tower.