Kunsthal Charlottenborg

Fronting Kongens Nytorv, Charlottenborg was built in 1683 as a palace for the royal family. Home to Det Kongelige Kunstakademi (Royal Academy of Fine Arts) since 1754, it is also a spacious venue for topical contemporary art from homegrown and international names. Expect anything from site-specific installations and video art to painting and sculpture. Admittedly, shows here can be a little hit or miss, so check what's on before heading in.

Memorable recent exhibitors include prolific Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, whose striking installation Soleil Levant saw the building's north-facing arched windows stacked with over 600 salvaged life jackets collected from refugees arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos. The museum is also home to a notable bookshop stocking titles focussed on art, architecture, design and related themes.