Danmarks Kunstbibliotek

Established in 1754 as part of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, the country's National Art Library lies hidden away in Kunsthal Charlottenborg's Nyhavn wing. Some of Denmark's greatest architects, artists and art historians have sought knowledge here, and its elegant, neoclassical Reading Room is worth a peek. The interiors are the work of architects Albert Jensen and Ferdinand Meldahl.

The latter Dane is also responsible for the final design of Copenhagen's glorious Marmorkirken, initially conceived by architect Nicolai Eigtved.