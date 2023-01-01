This dashing square is the beating heart of the Strøget pedestrian area, where the two main shopping streets diverge. Its centrepiece is the imposing Stork Fountain, the winning design in a competition to present the former Crown Prince and his wife a gift for their silver wedding anniversary in 1894. Alive with shoppers and buskers, it's a natural meeting point and perfect for a fix of people-watching.

Interestingly, Amagertorv is named for the vendors who once came here from the area of Amager, south of the city, to sell their wares at the market formerly held in the square.