Kunstforeningen GL Strand

The HQ of Denmark’s artists’ union continues to foster emerging and forward-thinking talent with around six to eight exhibitions of modern and contemporary art each year. The work of both Danish and international artists is explored, with an underlying emphasis on current and emerging trends in the art world. That said, retrospectives are also occasionally offered; a recent exhibition showcased the work of Finnish illustrator and writer Tove Jansson, creator of the much-loved Moomins storybook characters.

Exhibitions aside, the centre also hosts art talks, readings and performances; see the website for details.