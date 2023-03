The palace tower opened to the public for the first time in 2014. It’s the city’s tallest tower, delivering a sweeping view over the Danish capital. The tower is also home to Tårnet, a restaurant owned by prolific restaurateur Rasmus Bo Bojesen. Lunch features contemporary smørrebrød (open sandwiches) and Danish cheeses; a better bet than the dinner, both in terms of value and the view. It’s a popular nosh spot, so book ahead if you plan on staking out a table.