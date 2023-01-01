De Kongelige Repræsentationslokaler

The grandest part of Christiansborg, this series of palace rooms and halls was used by the queen to hold royal banquets and entertain heads of state. The Queen's Library is especially memorable, a gilded wonderland adorned with dripping chandeliers, ornate stucco, ceiling storks and a small part of the royal family's centuries-old book collection. Top billing goes to the Great Hall, home to riotously colourful wall tapestries depicting 1000 years of Danish history. Guided tours in English at 3pm.

Created by tapestry designer Bjørn Nørgaard over a decade, the works were completed in 2000. Keep an eye out for the Adam and Eve–style representation of the queen and her husband (albeit clothed) in a Danish Garden of Eden.