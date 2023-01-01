Christiansborg Slotskirke

Tragedy struck CF Hansen’s austere, 19th-century neoclassical church on the day of the 1992 Copenhagen Carnival. A stray firework hit the scaffolding that had surrounded the church during a lengthy restoration and set the roof ablaze, destroying the dome. With no surviving architectural plans of the dome and roof construction to consult, architectural archaeologists systematically recorded all the charred remains before painstakingly reconstructing the chapel. Miraculously, a remarkable frieze by Bertel Thorvaldsen that rings the ceiling just below the dome survived.