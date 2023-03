Running parallel to crowded Strøget, Strædet is technically made up of two streets, Kompagnistræde and Læderstræde. The strip is a good spot to shop for local ceramics and antiques, though its cafes are mostly mediocre. Many of Strædet's medieval and Renaissance-era buildings were destroyed in the great fire of 1795, though some do survive. These include the buildings at numbers 23, 25, 31 and 33, all of which date back to the first half of the 1700s.