Holmens Kirke

Queen Margrethe II took her marriage vows here in 1967, and while much of the present Dutch Renaissance–style structure dates from 1641, the church's nave was originally built in 1562 to be used as an anchor forge. Converted into a church for the Royal Navy in 1619, the building's burial chapel contains the remains of Admiral Niels Juel, who beat back the Swedes in the crucial 1677 Battle of Køge Bay. Other highlights include an intricately carved 17th-century oak altarpiece and pulpit.