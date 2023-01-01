Inderhavnsbroen

Connecting Nyhavn to Christianshavn, the car-free Inner Harbour Bridge opened in 2016, three years after its original scheduled completion date. Among the numerous reasons for its delay was the fact that engineers had made a major calculation error, meaning that the two sides of the bridge would not connect properly. Some locals compare its design to two tongues meeting, leading to the nickname Kyssebroen (Kissing Bridge).

Others have dubbed it Den Skæve Hashbro (Stoned Hash Bridge) in reference to its proximity to the free-living commune of Christiania.