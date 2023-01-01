Grundtvigs Kirke

This imposing and distinctive 1920s church – named for Danish theologian NFS Grundtvig – may be a little off the beaten path, but is certainly worth the effort to visit. Located in Bispebjerg, across from a churchyard famous for its cherry blossoms, the building's unique design is a rare merging of expressionism and Gothic architecture. Although designed by Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint in the early 20th century, the church was completed by the architect's son, Kaare Klint, considered an icon of modern Danish furniture design.

The church's western facade is its most striking, its shape reminiscent of a church organ. Inside, clean, sinuous lines and unadorned bricks fuse Gothic and minimalist aesthetics to striking effect.