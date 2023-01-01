Restorative and romantic, Copenhagen's Botanic Garden lays claim to around 13,000 species of plant life – the largest collection in Denmark. You can amble along tranquil trails, escape to warmer climes in the 19th-century Palmehus glasshouse and even pick up honey made using the garden's own bees at the gorgeous little gift shop.

Just east of the Palmehus is the Botanisk Have's Danish Quarter, a garden with rotating themes. From spring 2018, the theme will be Nordic beer, with a series of plants used in its production, including unique and historical hops. At the garden's northwest corner lies the Geologisk Museum, worth a trip for its exhibition of botanical drawings and dazzling mineral displays.