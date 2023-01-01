Dronning Louises Bro

Dating from 1887 and inspired by the French Empire style, this is one of Copenhagen's best-loved bridges, designed by the prolific Vilhelm Dahlerup and named after Queen Louise (wife of Christian IX). The current crossing succeeds two earlier versions; a wooden bridge built in the 16th century and a combined bridge-dam constructed a century later.

In the evening, the bridge offers a prime-time view of Nørrebrø's famous neon lights; the best-loved of them is the Irma hen, laying electric eggs since 1953.