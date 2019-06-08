Bordered by Nørre Voldgade to the north, Nørregade to the east, Vestergade to the south and Vester Voldgade to the west, the Latin Quarter gets its nickname from the presence of the old campus of Københavns Universitet (Copenhagen University), where Latin was once widely spoken. This is one of Copenhagen's oldest and most atmospheric districts, dotted with historic, pastel-hued buildings and postcard-pretty nooks. Among the latter is Gråbrødretorv (Grey Friars’ Square), which dates from the mid-17th century.

Founded in 1479, the university has largely outgrown its original quarters, with faculties now spread across the city. That said, the Latin Quarter remains a popular spot for students, academics and creatives. Saunter down Studiestræde, Sankt Peders Stræde and Fiolstræde, lined with cafes, bookshops and little shops peddling everything from streetwear, vintage threads and jewellery, to tattoos and pot plants. The stretch of Krystalgade between Fiolstræde and Peder Hvitfeldts Stræde is home to the city's main synagogue, completed in 1833. Krystalgade is also home to a handful of hip boutiques, including the flagship store for avant-garde Danish artist-cum-fashion designer Henrik Vibskov.