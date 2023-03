Built in 1815, Copenhagen’s neoclassical courthouse was designed by CF Hansen, also responsible for Vor Frue Kirke. It's linked by its own ‘bridge of sighs’ to cells across the road on Slutterigade. The words inscribed above the courthouse steps, ‘Med Lov Skal Man Land Bygge‘ (With Law Shall One Build the Land), are taken from the Jutland Code that codified laws in Denmark in 1241. You can take a peek inside, although casual visitors are not encouraged.