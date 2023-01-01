Geologisk Museum

Perched at the northeast corner of the Botanic Garden, Copenhagen's Geology Museum hosts interesting exhibitions, with themes ranging from the solar system and earthquakes, to the glittering world of minerals and precious stones. Lovers of food and art will appreciate the Flora Danica exhibition, which explores the development and influence of Denmark's celebrated 18th- and 19th-century pictorial encyclopedia of botany. The building's southern staircase features a riotously colourful, geology-inspired mural by prolific Danish artist (and geology graduate) Per Kirkeby.