Copenhagen's JAJA Architects have turned the multilevel car-park concept on its head with their jaw-dropping Konditaget Lüders. Playfully dubbed 'Park and Play', the eight-floor structure features living green walls, a perforated mural frieze representing Nordhavn's history, and an external staircase complete with stopwatch function to time your ascent to the top. Waiting there is a huge rooftop playground, offering spectacular views of Copenhagen, the Øresund and Sweden, as well as 'dare-devil' trampolines suspended above a void that looks eight floors down.