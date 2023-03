The 18th-century Frederiks Hospital is now the outstanding Denmark Design Museum. A must for fans of the applied arts and industrial design, its fairly extensive collection includes Danish textiles and fashion, as well as the iconic design pieces of modern innovators like Kaare Klint, Poul Henningsen and Arne Jacobsen. The museum gift shop is one of the city's best.

Designmuseum Danmark lies 250m north of Marmorkirken.