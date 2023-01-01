The main sight of interest in the Lyngby area is Frilandsmuseet, a sprawling open-air museum of old countryside dwellings that have been gathered from sites around Denmark. Its 100-plus historic buildings are arranged in groupings that provide a sense of Danish rural life as it was in various regions and across different social strata.

Frilandsmuseet is an 850m signposted walk from Sorgenfri station, a 25-minute train journey from Central Station on S-train line B. You can also take bus 184 or 194, both of which stop at the entrance.